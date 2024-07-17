Police shoot man armed with knife near Republican National Convention

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police in Milwaukee, near the Republican National Convention, on Tuesday night, according to international media reports.

It has not been confirmed if the man was connected with the RNC event, which was located a mile away from the incident, but neighbors, cited by the Guardian, said the man was a local homeless individual.

“Milwaukee has blood on its hands,” said Ryan Clancy, a state representative from Milwaukee. “This is not near the RNC. The police should not be here.”

This is a developing story.