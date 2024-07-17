Jerusalem Post
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis endorse former rival Donald Trump for presidency

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 17, 2024 08:12

Donald Trump's former rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, offered full-throated endorsements of his candidacy at the party's convention in a display of unity days after he survived an assassination attempt.

Haley, who had described Trump as unfit for office during her campaign, urged her supporters to vote for him over Democratic President Joe Biden "for the sake of our nation."

"You don't have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him," Haley, a former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor, said after taking the stage to a mixture of cheers and boos. "Take it from me."

DeSantis, the conservative Florida governor whose campaign sputtered early in the year, received a warm welcome from the crowd as he attacked Biden, 81, as too old for the job.

