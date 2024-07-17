Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes over 25 Hamas terror facilities, eliminates Hamas sniper in northern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force targeted terror infrastructure in an area where three projectiles were previously fired from in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

During precise intelligence-based operational activity in the Gaza Strip, the IDF identified and eliminated a terrorist cell in the Rafah area, as well as dismantled structures used to observe IDF soldiers in the area.

Furthermore, the IAF targeted over 25 terror facilities and personnel throughout the Gaza Strip, as well as eliminated a Hamas sniper in northern Gaza on Tuesday.



