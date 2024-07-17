Jerusalem Post
FIFA investigating video after France alleges racism

By REUTERS

FIFA is investigating a video circulating on social media that showed some members of the Argentina national team singing about France's players that the French Football Federation decried as "racist and discriminatory."

The FFF said on Monday that it would file a complaint to the global soccer governing body over the video, in which Argentina players were celebrating winning the Copa America.

"FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement. "FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials."

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana described the video posted to social media by his club team mate Enzo Fernandez as "uninhibited racism."

Fernandez later apologized on social media, saying he had gotten "caught up in the euphoria of our celebrations."

"The song included highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words," he wrote.

