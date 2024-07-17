Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Mali army chief launches investigation into video of soldier 'cannibalism'

By REUTERS

Mali's armed forces have ordered an investigation into a video showing a man in Malian military uniform cutting into a corpse in front of his peers, the army chief said in a statement on Wednesday, describing it as a "rare atrocity" akin to cannibalism.

It added that the act did not align with the Sahelian West African nation's military values.

Rights groups and the United Nations have repeatedly accused Malian soldiers of serious abuses, including executions and torture, committed against civilians suspected of collaborating with jihadist groups that have been waging an insurgency in the Sahel since 2012. The army has always denied wrongdoing.

The shocking video was trending on X on Tuesday and has since been removed for violating the platform's rules. It showed a man in military uniform sporting a Mali Armed Forces (FAMA) badge, carving up the stomach of a dead body with a machete.

Speaking in local Malian Bambara language, the man says he is going to eat the victim's liver, according to comments and media reports on the footage. A surrounding group of men in fatigues laugh as he cuts through the corpse.

IAF commander hints at future Oct. 7 probe results
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 10:44 PM
US privately warned Iran over suspicious nuclear activities - report
By REUTERS
07/17/2024 10:41 PM
Projectile falls in Re'im area, no alerts sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 10:30 PM
Russia ready to work with any US leader, says Lavrov
By REUTERS
07/17/2024 08:50 PM
Elor Azaria barred from entering US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 08:06 PM
FIFA investigating video after France alleges racism
By REUTERS
07/17/2024 06:40 PM
French man arrested over suspected Paris Olympics attack plot
By REUTERS
07/17/2024 06:13 PM
IDF drone falls in Nur Shams area in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 05:35 PM
Hamas's military wing takes responsibility for Ramin terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 05:05 PM
EU Parliament criticizes Hungary's Orban for meeting Putin
By REUTERS
07/17/2024 03:07 PM
Opposition leader Yair Lapid slams Benjamin Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 02:43 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 38,794, Hamas claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 02:14 PM
King Charles says UK is committed to secure Israel, Palestinian state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 01:56 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi hosts US commander Michael Erik Kurilla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 01:44 PM
Security personnel at Israeli settlement thwart attempted infiltration
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/17/2024 10:38 AM