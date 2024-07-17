Mali army chief launches investigation into video of soldier 'cannibalism'

Mali's armed forces have ordered an investigation into a video showing a man in Malian military uniform cutting into a corpse in front of his peers, the army chief said in a statement on Wednesday, describing it as a "rare atrocity" akin to cannibalism.

It added that the act did not align with the Sahelian West African nation's military values.

Rights groups and the United Nations have repeatedly accused Malian soldiers of serious abuses, including executions and torture, committed against civilians suspected of collaborating with jihadist groups that have been waging an insurgency in the Sahel since 2012. The army has always denied wrongdoing.

The shocking video was trending on X on Tuesday and has since been removed for violating the platform's rules. It showed a man in military uniform sporting a Mali Armed Forces (FAMA) badge, carving up the stomach of a dead body with a machete.

Speaking in local Malian Bambara language, the man says he is going to eat the victim's liver, according to comments and media reports on the footage. A surrounding group of men in fatigues laugh as he cuts through the corpse.