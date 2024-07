National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called MKs Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh terrorists at a Knesset meeting on Wednesday.

The Arab MKs ran furiously towards the speakers' podium, the security guards tried to stop them by force, and at one point Knesset members from the Likud started running towards them.

Ben-Gvir stood his ground: "Do they condemn the murder of the soldiers? Do they condemn the kidnappings and terrorism?"