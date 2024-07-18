Russia's Putin, Saudi Crown Prince highlight importance of continuing cooperation within OPEC+

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in which the importance of continuing close coordination within the framework of OPEC+ was highlighted in order to ensure the stability in the energy market, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
