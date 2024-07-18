Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has agreed to testify before the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee on July 22 for a hearing related to the shooting of former President Donald Trump at a rally, the panel said on Wednesday.
Secret Service director agrees to testify to US House panel over Trump shooting
