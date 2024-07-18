Police confiscate combat equipment during anti-crime operation in Arab community

Israel's northern district police, along with Border Police forces, found and confiscated various combat equipment during an operation to combat crime in the Arab community, the police announced on Thursday morning.

שוטרי מחוז צפון ולוחמי מג"ב תפסו אמצעי לחימה ותחמושת במהלך מבצע נגד הפשיעה בחברה הערבית – שמונה חשודים במעורבות באירועי אלימות וירי נעצרו pic.twitter.com/cmneSzdlUJ — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) July 18, 2024

During the operation, the police found pistols, an assault rifle, a grenade, ammunition, and explosives. Additionally, the police arrested eight suspects.