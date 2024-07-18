Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police confiscate combat equipment during anti-crime operation in Arab community

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 18, 2024 09:00

Israel's northern district police, along with Border Police forces, found and confiscated various combat equipment during an operation to combat crime in the Arab community, the police announced on Thursday morning.

During the operation, the police found pistols, an assault rifle, a grenade, ammunition, and explosives. Additionally, the police arrested eight suspects.

Five policemen suspected of operating against conduct during protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2024 10:18 AM
Strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, one dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2024 09:37 AM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate PIJ senior official in Gaza
By AVI ASHKENAZI
07/18/2024 08:10 AM
Pelosi tells Biden polls show he cannot defeat Trump, CNN reports
By REUTERS
07/18/2024 06:32 AM
Secret Service director agrees to testify to House over Trump shooting
By REUTERS
07/18/2024 02:27 AM
Russia's Putin, Saudi Crown Prince talk about cooperating within OPEC+
By REUTERS
07/18/2024 12:05 AM
Ben-Gvir calls Arab MK's terrorists, nearly causing violence in Knesset
By YAKI ADAMKER
07/17/2024 11:34 PM
Mali army chief investigates into video of soldier 'cannibalism'
By REUTERS
07/17/2024 10:44 PM
IAF commander hints at future Oct. 7 probe results
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 10:44 PM
US privately warned Iran over suspicious nuclear activities - report
By REUTERS
07/17/2024 10:41 PM
Projectile falls in Re'im area, no alerts sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 10:30 PM
Russia ready to work with any US leader, says Lavrov
By REUTERS
07/17/2024 08:50 PM
Elor Azaria barred from entering US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2024 08:06 PM
FIFA investigating video after France alleges racism
By REUTERS
07/17/2024 06:40 PM
French man arrested over suspected Paris Olympics attack plot
By REUTERS
07/17/2024 06:13 PM