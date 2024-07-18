Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of rejecting meeting at UK summit

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Thursday accused each other of blocking a proposed UK-mediated meeting between their leaders, the latest bump in the road on an on-and-off peace process aimed at ending their more than three decade-long conflict.

Both Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are in the United Kingdom for a summit of the European Political Community at Blenheim Palace, near Oxford.

Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy adviser to President Aliyev, told Reuters that Armenia had rejected a proposal for the two leaders to attend a meeting to be mediated by the British.