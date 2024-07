Kibbutz Kissufim, located in southern Israel, signed a residential agreement with the town of Omer as part of an outline of temporary housing solutions for the kibbutz's residents after the Hamas October 7 attack, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

As part of the program, 78 housing units will be built in Omer for families and children of Kibbutz Kissufim and will be opened as early as the next school year.