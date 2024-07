Israeli woman Sigal Yana Izkovitch confessed on Thursday to murdering her six-year-old son, Liam, in her Herzliya home, according to Israeli media reports.

During her confession, Itzkovich told the police, "I don't know what happened to me. Maybe a demon struck in me. I was in a panic. I saw everything as black in my eyes, and a voice told me to do this act."