The IDF began an investigation into the drone strike on Tel Aviv, which occurred near the US embassy on Thursday night. The IDF said the incident was under "thorough review", according to a statement on Friday morning.

The IDF noted that "there is no intelligence that there was an intention to attack the American embassy," according to Ynet.

"The air defense is not airtight. We saw the tracks of UAVs that tried to mislead us and changed flight direction during the flight."