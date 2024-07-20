Jerusalem Post
Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan files complaint to UNSC over Houthi attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, filed an urgent letter of complaint on Friday with the UN Security Council following the drone attack launched by the Houthis, which exploded in Tel Aviv, killing one and wounding ten. 

Ambassador Erdan stressed that the Houthi attacks on Israel are part of Iran’s use of proxies to target Israel.

“Since October 7, the Houthis have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216,” said Ambassador Erdan.

“I call on the Security Council to thoroughly condemn the Houthi attack on Israel and to pursue sanctions and other measures against the Houthis before they lead to further escalation and crisis across the entire region.”



