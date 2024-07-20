Jerusalem Post
US Senator Tim Kaine calls for US recognition of Palestine, following Knesset vote

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) called for the US to recognize Palestine on Friday due to the Knesset vote on Wednesday to reject the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

In a statement posted to his webpage, Senator Kaine said that due to the Knesset's decision to deny the establishment of a Palestinian state, " the US should no longer condition recognition on Israeli assent, but instead upon Palestinian willingness to peacefully coexist with its neighbors."

The statement was followed by several attempts to highlight Senator Kaine's support for Israel’s right to defend itself as well as his support for humanitarian aid.

