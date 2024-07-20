Jerusalem Post
IDF continue to operate in Gaza dismantling terror infrastructure

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops continued to operate across Gaza on Saturday, in particular in Rafah, with combat teams dismantling several pieces of infrastructure and eliminating several terrorists, the IDF announced.

The 401st Brigade's combat team operated against Hamas terrorist infrastructure and terrorists in the Tel Al Sultan neighborhood in Rafah's west.

The 401st were joined by combat teams from the Givati Brigade.

The Alexandroni Brigade continued its operations in the central Gaza Strip, where they eliminated a number of terrorists in conjunction with the IAF.



