IAF strikes 'Elkahira' company operating in Gaza, responsible for transferring funds to Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force (IAF) struck a structure used by terrorist organizations to build up military operations in the area of Deir al Balah in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Saturday afternoon.

The IAF conducted the strikes following intelligence provided by the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). 

The "Elkahira" company operated in the structure since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War and was central to storing and transferring funds to terror organizations in Gaza, as well as carrying out terror activities, the IDF noted. 

This latest action followed the IDF's Thursday strike on the operative Tahsin Elandim, who operated in the "Elkahira" company. Tahsin transferred funds to terror organizations in Gaza, including to Hamas's military wing. 



