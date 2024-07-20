Barrage of 30 projectiles target North, rocket falls on kibbutz

Following hostile aircraft and missile alerts activated in northern Israel, a fall was detected on a kibbutz that had not been evacuated in the Upper Galilee, Israeli media reported Saturday.

The IDF reported that approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon. Some were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, and the rest fell in open areas.

KAN reported that a fire had erupted as a result of the projectiles, and the Fire and Rescue Authority is working to extinguish the flames.

In response to the incident, the Upper Galilee Council stated, "Further to the latest announcements, several interceptions were carried out, several falls were detected in the area of Amir, and damage was detected at a factory. Local defense departments are scanning the area, and no injuries are reported."