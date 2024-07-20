IDF Spokesman Hagari confirms IDF strike on Yemen's Hodeidah in 'Operation Outstretched Arm'

IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari held a press conference with international media, where he discussed the IDF's strike, dubbed "Operation Outstretched Arm," on Yemen's western port city and Houthi stronghold Hodeidah.

Hagari noted that the IDF and the Israel Air Force operated alone.

While speaking to reporters, Hagari confirmed the strike, stating, "Our pilots attacked the port of Hodeidah, a supply route for the transfer of Iranian weapons. We also attacked energy infrastructures in a complex attack that required planning and preparation for various threats."

"We have no intention of attacking the Yemeni people," he added. "The Houthis, at the direction of Iran, attacked dozens of ships, their terrorism is controlled by Iran and it harms the Suez Canal and world trade."