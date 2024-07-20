Jerusalem Post
IDF Spokesman Hagari confirms IDF strike on Yemen's Hodeidah in 'Operation Outstretched Arm'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari held a press conference with international media, where he discussed the IDF's strike, dubbed "Operation Outstretched Arm," on Yemen's western port city and Houthi stronghold Hodeidah.

Hagari noted that the IDF and the Israel Air Force operated alone. 

While speaking to reporters, Hagari confirmed the strike, stating, "Our pilots attacked the port of Hodeidah, a supply route for the transfer of Iranian weapons. We also attacked energy infrastructures in a complex attack that required planning and preparation for various threats."

"We have no intention of attacking the Yemeni people," he added. "The Houthis, at the direction of Iran, attacked dozens of ships, their terrorism is controlled by Iran and it harms the Suez Canal and world trade."

Netanyahu commends strike on Yemen, thanks the US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 09:32 PM
Halevi addresses Hodeidah strike and Iran's involvement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 09:22 PM
Strike on Yemen's Hodeidah was not unanimously approved by cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 08:40 PM
IDF strikes launchers in southern Lebanon in retaliation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 07:42 PM
Jewish graves in Makhachkala, Dagestan, vandalized and smashed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 05:43 PM
17 people rescued from overturned boat in Sea of Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 05:33 PM
Damage detected to kibbutz in northern Israel following Hezbollah launch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 05:30 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 38,919, Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 04:55 PM
IAF strikes 'Elkahira' company operating in Gaza, gave Hamas terror fund
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 03:41 PM
Yemen's Houthis attack vessels, cause damage to ships
By REUTERS
07/20/2024 11:39 AM
IDF continue to operate in Gaza dismantling terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 11:00 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 09:52 AM
US Senator Tim Kaine calls for US recognition of Palestine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 09:32 AM
Biden will not withdraw from race before meeting Netanyahu - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 06:26 AM
IDF and Palestinians clash near Hebron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 03:16 AM