'Iran has many arms': Halevi addresses Hodeidah strike and implications for Iran

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addressed the IDF strike on Yemen from Rafah on Saturday evening while holding a situational assessment with senior defense officials.

"Iran has many arms; you struggle with one arm here, you struggle with others there, and it demands excellence against each one of them," Halevi said.

Halevi spoke of countering Iran, noting that the UAV used to strike Tel Aviv was Iranian-made.

"The Houthis took it, upgraded it, made its range longer, and this is Iran, and the funds for the tunnels here are from Iran, and we are operating against Iran with great determination," he added.