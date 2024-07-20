Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Iran has many arms': Halevi addresses Hodeidah strike and implications for Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addressed the IDF strike on Yemen from Rafah on Saturday evening while holding a situational assessment with senior defense officials.

"Iran has many arms; you struggle with one arm here, you struggle with others there, and it demands excellence against each one of them," Halevi said.

Halevi spoke of countering Iran, noting that the UAV used to strike Tel Aviv was Iranian-made.

"The Houthis took it, upgraded it, made its range longer, and this is Iran, and the funds for the tunnels here are from Iran, and we are operating against Iran with great determination," he added.

Netanyahu commends strike on Yemen, thanks the US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 09:32 PM
IDF Spokesman Hagari confirms IDF strike on Yemen's Hodeidah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 09:14 PM
Strike on Yemen's Hodeidah was not unanimously approved by cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 08:40 PM
IDF strikes launchers in southern Lebanon in retaliation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 07:42 PM
Jewish graves in Makhachkala, Dagestan, vandalized and smashed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 05:43 PM
17 people rescued from overturned boat in Sea of Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 05:33 PM
Damage detected to kibbutz in northern Israel following Hezbollah launch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 05:30 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 38,919, Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 04:55 PM
IAF strikes 'Elkahira' company operating in Gaza, gave Hamas terror fund
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 03:41 PM
Yemen's Houthis attack vessels, cause damage to ships
By REUTERS
07/20/2024 11:39 AM
IDF continue to operate in Gaza dismantling terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 11:00 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 09:52 AM
US Senator Tim Kaine calls for US recognition of Palestine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 09:32 AM
Biden will not withdraw from race before meeting Netanyahu - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 06:26 AM
IDF and Palestinians clash near Hebron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 03:16 AM