US Central Command destroys Houthi UAV over the Red Sea

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday night that US forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Red Sea, according to a post on their official X, formally Twitter, account.

"It was determined the UAV presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," the statement said.