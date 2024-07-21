Jerusalem Post
Israel-Belgium football match will take place behind closed doors in Hungary

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's 6 September Nations League match against Belgium will tale place in Debrecen, Hungary, behind close-doors, rather than at home in Brussels due to security concerns, the BBC reported on Friday.

The Belgian Football Federation (RBFA) had reportedly been looking for a replacement venue after Brussels said hosting the match was "impossible" due to risks. The BBC reported that other Belgian cities refused to host.

"Given that in Belgium, no local authority considered it possible to organise the home match of the Red Devils against Israel, the RBFA had to look for a solution abroad," RBFA said.

