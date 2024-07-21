Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF troops destroy terror infrastructure, kill terrorists in Rafah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops of the Givati Brigade operated in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, where a military aircraft located a terror squad advancing towards the forces, the military said on Sunday. 

The cell was subsequently eliminated by the troops.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops found and destroyed terror infrastructure, among which were mortar shells that were ready for use. 

In Tel al-Sultan, forces of the 401st Brigade found and demolished shafts and underground infrastructure while in the center of Gaza, troops of the 3rd Brigade raided several military buildings where they found various weapons. 



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Hamas-affiliated media: IDF strikes tower in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 09:13 AM
Military vehicle drives over explosive device in Tubas, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 08:26 AM
North Korea sends trash balloons toward South, responds with speakers
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 08:07 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 07:58 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 07:46 AM
Iran FM condemns strikes on Hodeidah, says Yemenis innocent and noble
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 06:59 AM
IDF announces soldier severely wounded in Gaza combat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 06:03 AM
US Secret Service says it previously denied Trump requests security
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 06:03 AM
Gallant and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discuss Houthi attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 05:13 AM
Israel-Belgium match will take place behind closed doors in Hungary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 04:58 AM
US Central Command destroys Houthi UAV over the Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 04:27 AM
Saudi not involved in targeting Hodeidah in Yemen
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 03:07 AM
Israel strikes Hezbollah ammunition depot in south Lebanon, sources say
By REUTERS
07/20/2024 11:46 PM
3 dead, 87 wounded in Israeli strikes on Hodeidah, Al-Masirah TV says
By REUTERS
07/20/2024 11:44 PM
Eilat residents report sounds of explosions, IDF finds no concern
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2024 11:23 PM