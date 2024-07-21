IDF troops destroy terror infrastructure, kill terrorists in Rafah

IDF troops of the Givati Brigade operated in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, where a military aircraft located a terror squad advancing towards the forces, the military said on Sunday.

The cell was subsequently eliminated by the troops.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops found and destroyed terror infrastructure, among which were mortar shells that were ready for use.

In Tel al-Sultan, forces of the 401st Brigade found and demolished shafts and underground infrastructure while in the center of Gaza, troops of the 3rd Brigade raided several military buildings where they found various weapons.