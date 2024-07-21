Assuming he was Jewish, three individuals in Greece assault Israeli Arab-Christian

Fahad Qubati, a 24-year-old former IDF soldier from Nazareth, was targeted by three individuals in Greece on Wednesday, Ynet reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Qubati, who is an Arab Christian, was traveling with relatives in Greece when the three attacked. His mother, Jacqueline Qubati, said the attackers stopped only when Qubati showed them the cross which he wore.

"Nothing could persuade them until a Tunisian citizen intervened and helped my son prove he was Arab. Only then did they apologize and flee. It could have ended in murder," Qubati's mother said.