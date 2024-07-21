Jerusalem Post
Pope Francis voices hope Olympic games will bring Israel-Hamas truce

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Pope Francis said on Sunday that he hoped that the Olympic and Paralympic games would bring peace to countries and parties in conflict, including in the war between Israel and Hamas, according to CBS News. 

"According to ancient tradition, may the Olympics be an opportunity to establish a truce in wars, demonstrating a sincere will for peace," Francis said during his Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.

The pope concluded his speech by stating "Let us not forget the martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and many other countries at war. Let us not forget, war is a defeat."

