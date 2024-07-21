Defense Minister Gallant says IAF activity to thwart terrorism could be expanded in West Bank

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situational assessment with incoming Central Command commander Major General Avi Bluth and other senior defense officials, where he discussed terrorism in the West Bank, the Defense Ministry stated on Sunday.

In the briefing, Gallant received an overview of IDF activities to thwart terrorist attacks, eliminate armed groups in refugee camps, and improve security in localities.

Gallant stated, "Terrorism is bubbling in Judea and Samaria, among other things, as a result of the direction of Iran and Hezbollah."

"Months ago, I removed the restrictions on the operations of Israel Air Force aircraft, including an attack in Central Command to thwart terrorism without needlessly endangering soldiers - if necessary, we will expand it."