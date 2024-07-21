Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Defense Minister Gallant says IAF activity to thwart terrorism could be expanded in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 21, 2024 18:05

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situational assessment with incoming Central Command commander Major General Avi Bluth and other senior defense officials, where he discussed terrorism in the West Bank, the Defense Ministry stated on Sunday.

In the briefing, Gallant received an overview of IDF activities to thwart terrorist attacks, eliminate armed groups in refugee camps, and improve security in localities. 

Gallant stated, "Terrorism is bubbling in Judea and Samaria, among other things, as a result of the direction of Iran and Hezbollah."

"Months ago, I removed the restrictions on the operations of Israel Air Force aircraft, including an attack in Central Command to thwart terrorism without needlessly endangering soldiers - if necessary, we will expand it."

Impact detected in Hanita, northern Israel after sirens activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 06:20 PM
Pope Francis voices hope Olympics will bring Israel-Hamas truce
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 05:37 PM
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorists who killed IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 04:41 PM
Yemen's Houthis will continue to attack Israel, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 03:58 PM
Divers search for girl in Ukraine river after amusement ride tragedy
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 03:39 PM
Projectile falls in Kibbutz Dafna, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:57 PM
Gov. approves appointment of Eliezer ‘Cheney’ Marom as North coordinator
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:56 PM
Three attack Israeli Arab for being Jewish
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:55 PM
Yemenite sources claim six killed in Israeli strike on Hodeidah
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 12:31 PM
Iranian groups exploited CrowdStrike system malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:02 PM
Japan to announce sanctions on four settlers on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:01 PM
Netanyahu set to leave for the US on Monday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 11:07 AM
Russia prevent US bombers from entering country's border
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 11:06 AM
Terrorist hospitalized at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 11:05 AM
IDF troops destroy terror infrastructure, kill terrorists in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 09:24 AM