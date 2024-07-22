Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

All 50 Democratic party US state chairs back Harris

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 22, 2024 05:31

All 50 Democratic party state chairs have thrown their weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party's new presidential nominee, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The chairs held a conference call on Sunday after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside as the party's candidate.

“Following President Biden’s announcement, our members immediately assembled to unite behind the candidate who has a track record of winning tough elections, and who is a proven leader on the issues that matter to Americans: reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, climate protection, justice reform, and rebuilding the economy," said Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, in a statement.

"That person is our sitting Vice President Kamala Harris."

Reuters reported earlier that the group had backed the vice president, with one source saying there was "full support" for her being at the top of the ticket.

Many Democrats quickly backed Harris to run as the party's presidential nominee against Trump in the November election, but some powerful party members, including former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stayed quiet.

Biden-Netanyahu meeting 'still on track' despite election withdrawal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 12:09 AM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 11:29 PM
UNSC to meet Monday to discuss Houthi attack on Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 07:32 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu cancels meeting with Yesha Council
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 06:57 PM
Impact detected in Hanita, northern Israel after sirens activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 06:20 PM
Gallant says IAF activity could be expanded in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 05:38 PM
Pope Francis voices hope Olympics will bring Israel-Hamas truce
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 05:37 PM
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorists who killed IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 04:41 PM
Yemen's Houthis will continue to attack Israel, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 03:58 PM
Divers search for girl in Ukraine river after amusement ride tragedy
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 03:39 PM
Projectile falls in Kibbutz Dafna, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:57 PM
Gov. approves appointment of Eliezer ‘Cheney’ Marom as North coordinator
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:56 PM
Three attack Israeli Arab for being Jewish
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:55 PM
Yemenite sources claim six killed in Israeli strike on Hodeidah
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 12:31 PM
Iranian groups exploited CrowdStrike system malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:02 PM