IDF intercepts numerous targets fired from Lebanon over North

IDF's Aerial Defense Array intercepted numerous aerial targets over northern Israel on Monday morning, the military stated.

Between 7:40 a.m. and 7:42 a.m. on Monday, rocket sirens sounded in four localities in northern Israel, Majdal Shams, She’ar Yashuv, Mas'ade, and Nimrod.

The intercepted projectiles had reportedly managed to cross from Lebanon into the Golan Heights area. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

According to the IDF, rocket sirens sounded in the northern communities due to the potential danger of falling shrapnel.