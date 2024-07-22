Gunman kills six in Croatia nursing home shooting

A gunman entered a nursing home in northwestern Croatia on Monday shooting dead five people, including his mother, and injuring six others, a government minister said.

One of the wounded later died in hospital taking the death toll to six, while four remain in critical condition.

One of the victims was a nursing home employee, Marin Piletic, minister for labour, pension, family and social policy, told journalists.

"According to the information we have the mother of the killer had been in the nursing home for 10 years," Piletic said.

Authorities have given no motive for the attack.

Croatian media reported that the gunman, born in 1973, is a war veteran.