Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gunman kills six in Croatia nursing home shooting

By REUTERS

A gunman entered a nursing home in northwestern Croatia on Monday shooting dead five people, including his mother, and injuring six others, a government minister said.

One of the wounded later died in hospital taking the death toll to six, while four remain in critical condition.

One of the victims was a nursing home employee, Marin Piletic, minister for labour, pension, family and social policy, told journalists.

"According to the information we have the mother of the killer had been in the nursing home for 10 years," Piletic said.

Authorities have given no motive for the attack.

Croatian media reported that the gunman, born in 1973, is a war veteran.

Two fires spread in direction of Har Bracha and a military base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 03:55 PM
Police arrest IDF reservist for forging military papers for Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 03:44 PM
Shin Bet, Police arrest Palestinian on suspicion of killing IPS employee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 02:09 PM
IDF tanks roll into eastern Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 01:57 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,006 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 01:56 PM
Kibbutz Nirim announces death of hostage Yagev Buchshtab in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 01:09 PM
IDF intercepts numerous targets fired from Lebanon over North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 08:28 AM
US Central Command destroys Houthi USVs in Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 07:17 AM
All 50 Democratic party US state chairs back Harris
By REUTERS
07/22/2024 02:20 AM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 11:29 PM
UNSC to meet Monday to discuss Houthi attack on Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 07:32 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu cancels meeting with Yesha Council
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 06:57 PM
Impact detected in Hanita, northern Israel after sirens activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 06:20 PM
Gallant says IAF activity could be expanded in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 05:38 PM
Pope Francis voices hope Olympics will bring Israel-Hamas truce
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 05:37 PM