Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iraq hangs 10 men convicted of terrorism, security sources say

By REUTERS

Iraq on Monday hanged 10 militants sentenced to death on terrorism charges, security sources said.

The executions were carried out at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya and all those executed were Iraqi nationals, the sources said.

The 10 men were convicted of joining the Islamic State militant group and carrying out "serious terrorist crimes," they added.

In April, Iraq hanged 11 militants sentenced to death on terrorism charges, prompting criticism from Amnesty International which raised concern that many more people may have been executed in secret given a "disturbing lack of transparency" about executions in Iraq in recent months.

Iraq has put hundreds of suspected jihadists on trial and carried out several mass executions since defeating Islamic State fighters in a U.S.-backed military campaign in 2014-2017.

At least 20 killed in Ethiopia landslide, state broadcaster reports
By REUTERS
07/22/2024 07:17 PM
Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker,
By REUTERS
07/22/2024 06:55 PM
Capt. Mordechai Kadmon killed by grenade in Gaza outside of op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 06:14 PM
Gunman kills six in Croatia nursing home shooting
By REUTERS
07/22/2024 05:20 PM
Two fires spread in direction of Har Bracha and a military base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 03:55 PM
Police arrest IDF reservist for forging military papers for Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 03:44 PM
Shin Bet, Police arrest Palestinian on suspicion of killing IPS employee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 02:09 PM
IDF tanks roll into eastern Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 01:57 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,006 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 01:56 PM
Kibbutz Nirim announces death of hostage Yagev Buchshtab in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 01:09 PM
IDF intercepts numerous targets fired from Lebanon over North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 08:28 AM
US Central Command destroys Houthi USVs in Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 07:17 AM
All 50 Democratic party US state chairs back Harris
By REUTERS
07/22/2024 02:20 AM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 11:29 PM
UNSC to meet Monday to discuss Houthi attack on Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 07:32 PM