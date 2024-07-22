A house in Metula was hit by an anti-tank missile, causing a fire at the location Monday evening, Maariv reported.Two other houses sustained secondary damage. The attack damaged a high-voltage power line, and there is currently a power outage in the area.The electricity company is working to restore power, but it is expected that there may be difficulties in restoring electricity to the entire area in the coming hours.
Anti-tank missile strikes house in Metulla, causing fire
By AVI ASHKENAZI07/22/2024 11:23 PM
