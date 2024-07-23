Jerusalem Post
School year will not begin in evacuated northern communities, Education Minister Kisch says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Education Minister Yoav Kisch, while meeting with heads of the Mateh Asher Regional Council on Tuesday, said the upcoming school year would not begin in the northern communities that had been evacuated, Israeli media reported. 

"Unfortunately, the school year will open this year in the north in a different layout regarding the home front, in light of the security complexities in the region," Kisch stated. 

Kisch added, "This is an unfortunate decision that was imposed on us and is accepted with a heavy heart. I once again call on the Prime Minister and the heads of the security establishment to act now and strongly against Lebanon - there is no escaping the decision to wage a massive war against Lebanon to restore peace and stability to the residents of the north and for the future of the State of Israel."

