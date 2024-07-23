IDF strikes Hezbollah vehicle in southern Lebanon, drones crash on Mount Meron

Multiple Hezbollah drones were intercepted by the IDF in the North. However, additional drones crashed onto Mount Meron, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Similarly, several projectiles were detected crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most were intercepted, but hits occurred in Margaliot, Misgav Am, and Kiryat Shmona, with no reported injuries.

The IDF also announced that earlier today, an IAF aircraft targeted a vehicle in the Shaqra area of southern Lebanon, which was being used by Hezbollah terrorists.