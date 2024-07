Rescued captive Noa Argamani told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "The hardest moment I had was when I listened to the radio and heard you say that the war would be long. I thought I wouldn't get out of here. It was a breaking point for me," Israeli media reported Tuesday.

Noa Argamani was rescued during Operation Arnon in June alongside Andrey Kozlov, Almog Meir Jan, and Shlomi Ziv.