Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

In push for more Ukraine troops, city of Moscow hikes pay for contract soldiers to $60,000 a year

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 23, 2024 16:52

Residents of Moscow who sign up to fight in Ukraine will receive a down payment of 1.9 million roubles ($21,777) from the city, taking their annual pay in their first service year to 5.2 million roubles ($59,600), the mayor's office said on Tuesday.

Total pay will include the downpayment, wages from the defense ministry, as well as regional and federal handouts, the office of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.

The new payments will enter into force immediately, it said.

The increase means that annual pay for Russian contract soldiers from Moscow will exceed Russia's average nominal wage more than five-fold, based on statistical data for the first quarter of 2024.

Death toll from Ethiopian landslides rises to 157, official says
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 04:56 PM
Noa Argamani to PM: 'Hearing the war will take months broke me'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 04:53 PM
Biden to meet with families of US hostages in Gaza, US official says
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 04:27 PM
IDF strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah drones hit Meron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 04:12 PM
Body of man with legs tied together found on Ashkelon beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 03:30 PM
School year will not begin in evacuated northern communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 02:31 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,090, Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 01:37 PM
Vehicle attacked in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 12:17 PM
'The state forgot and abandoned them,' says mother of killed hostage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 11:00 AM
IAF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight
By MAARIV
07/23/2024 06:43 AM
Hamas, Fatah to meet with media in China after reconciliation talks
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 06:41 AM
Harris surpasses number of delegates needed for nomination
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 04:59 AM
Knesset approves Mobility Law, easier access to medical information
By MAARIV
07/22/2024 11:59 PM
Siren on Monday is false alarm
By AVI ASHKENAZI
07/22/2024 11:23 PM
Anti-tank missile strikes house in Metulla, causing fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 10:55 PM