IDF troops, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Yamam fighters arrested five terrorists during an overnight operation in the West Bank, the various security organizations said in a joint statement.

Among them were two individuals, residents of Seida, suspected of carrying out the terror attack near Hermesh on July 18, 2024.

During the operation, Yamam fighters shot and hit one of the suspects in the terror attack, after which they arrested an additional three terrorists.