IDF eliminates terror cell in vehicle in Khan Yunis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops operated in the Bani Suheila area of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, where Egoz forces identified a vehicle in which was a terror cell advancing towards them, the military said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation, aircrafts of the Israel Air Force and tanks struck and killed the terrorists.

Further in Khan Yunis, troops of the 7th Brigade, paratroopers, and commando forces found an underground route and killed terrorists, most of whom were snipers, the IDF noted. 

In Rafah, troops of the 162nd Divison found weapons, raided terror infrastructure and eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to the forces.

In parallel, jets struck dozens of terror targets across Gaza, among which were observation posts and military buildings. 



