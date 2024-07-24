Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Plane crash at Nepal's Kathmandu airport kills 18

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 24, 2024 15:54

Eighteen people were killed when a regional passenger plane belonging to Nepal's Saurya Airlines crashed and caught fire while taking off from the capital Kathmandu on Wednesday, officials said.

The plane, carrying two crew members and 17 technicians, was destined for a regular maintenance assignment to Nepal's new Pokhara airport, which opened in January and is equipped with aircraft maintenance hangars.

Pokhara is an important tourist destination for Western travelers bent on trekking up the popular Annapurna mountain range.

"Shortly after takeoff ... the aircraft veered off to the right and crashed on the east side of the runway," the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.

Eighteen of those on board were Nepali citizens, while one engineer was from Yemen, Saurya said.

"Only the captain was rescued alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital," said Tej Bahadur Poudyal, the spokesman for Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport.

Security delays President Herzog from offboarding plane in Paris
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 03:50 PM
Iran summons German ambassador over banning of Islamic center
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 03:22 PM
Scholz: Berlin has not decided to end weapons supply to Israel
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 03:09 PM
Yoav Gallant calls Itamar Ben-Gvir 'a pyromaniac'
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
07/24/2024 02:44 PM
IDF troops complete exercise simulating combat in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 01:50 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,145, Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 11:57 AM
IDF eliminates terror cell in vehicle in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 11:53 AM
Security forces arrest five terrorists in overnight West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 11:52 AM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 11:51 AM
IAF jets intercept UAVs approaching Israel from East
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 11:50 AM
Hodeidah port in Yemen welcomes first ships following Israeli strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 11:49 AM
US targets ISIS network in Africa with new sanctions
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
07/24/2024 11:17 AM
Interceptor launched at suspicious aerial target in Western Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 10:47 AM
Armed Palestinian customs officer killed during encounter with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 08:35 AM
Religious, state intitutes abused people in New Zealand, PM apologizes
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 08:25 AM