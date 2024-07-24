Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF recovers body of hostage Maya Goren in Gaza military operation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 24, 2024 22:59

The IDF recovered the body of hostage Maya Goren, 56, in a military operation in Gaza on Wednesday.

Goren is from Kibbutz Nir Oz; the community issued a statement saying: "After over nine months, she was brought back home for burial. The family was updated in the last few hours about the operation.

"She will be buried next to her husband Avner Goren, who was murdered on October 7."

Goren worked as a kindergarten teacher and "lovingly cared for the children of the kibbutz for many years," the Kibbutz said.

This is a developing story.

