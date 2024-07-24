IDF recovers body of hostage Maya Goren in Gaza military operation

The IDF recovered the body of hostage Maya Goren, 56, in a military operation in Gaza on Wednesday.

Goren is from Kibbutz Nir Oz; the community issued a statement saying: "After over nine months, she was brought back home for burial. The family was updated in the last few hours about the operation.

"She will be buried next to her husband Avner Goren, who was murdered on October 7."

Goren worked as a kindergarten teacher and "lovingly cared for the children of the kibbutz for many years," the Kibbutz said.

This is a developing story.