Body of hostage Oren Goldin recovered by IDF

Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak announced that the body of hostage Oren Goldin, a member of the Kibbutz's emergency standby squad who was killed and taken hostage on October 7, was recovered and returned to Israel by the IDF.

"Tonight, we were informed of the rescue operation of the late Oren Goldin, a member of the kibbutz's emergency squad, who fell on October 7."

The Kibbutz's statement spoke of Goldin's bravery in the early hours of October 7.

"Oren was the first to leave that dark morning, even before we knew how serious the danger was outside. In November, about a month and a half which we were hoping for a sign of life, we were informed that Oren was killed on 7/10 and his body is being held hostage."

"For almost ten months, wished for the day when his body would be brought to Israel and we could bury him in the home he loved so much, Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak."