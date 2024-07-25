Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Knesset approves transfer of Land Authority to National Security Ministry

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Knesset approved on Thursday the transfer of the Israel Land Authority from the Finance Ministry to the National Security Ministry, Israeli media reported Thursday.

This aligned with coalition agreements between the Likud and Otzma Yehudit parties. 

The Authority is a government unit responsible for demolishing illegal buildings and enforcing planning and construction violations. 

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had earlier demanded that the Authority be transferred under his responsibility, Israeli media noted. 

Gaza ceasefire negotiations appear to be in closing stages
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 12:08 AM
Fox News proposes Trump, Harris debate on Sept. 17
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 11:04 PM
3 Gaza hostage family members arrested outside of Netanyahu's US Congres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 09:39 PM
IDF post in Huwara on fire - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 09:21 PM
Musk to attend Netanyahu address as guest of Israeli leader
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 08:27 PM
Netanyahu to present day-after Gaza war plan in speech to US Congress
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 08:04 PM
Miscalculation along Lebanon border may lead to war, UN official says
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 07:38 PM
Israel postpones delegation departure to Qatar for ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 06:29 PM
IDF announces two IDF soldiers wounded in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 06:10 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 05:38 PM
Israel's Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden, Harris on Thursday
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 04:04 PM
Plane crash at Nepal's Kathmandu airport kills 18
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 03:51 PM
Security delays President Herzog from offboarding plane in Paris
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 03:50 PM
Scholz: Berlin has not decided to end weapons supply to Israel
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 03:09 PM
Yoav Gallant calls Itamar Ben-Gvir 'a pyromaniac'
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
07/24/2024 02:44 PM