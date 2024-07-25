Knesset approves transfer of Land Authority to National Security Ministry

The Knesset approved on Thursday the transfer of the Israel Land Authority from the Finance Ministry to the National Security Ministry, Israeli media reported Thursday.

This aligned with coalition agreements between the Likud and Otzma Yehudit parties.

The Authority is a government unit responsible for demolishing illegal buildings and enforcing planning and construction violations.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had earlier demanded that the Authority be transferred under his responsibility, Israeli media noted.