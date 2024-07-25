Jerusalem Post
American hostage families call Netanyahu speech 'political theater'

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The families of the eight American citizens remaining hostage in Gaza said they were "profoundly disappointed" in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to announce the return of the hostages in his Congressional address. 

"He failed to present any new solutions or a new path forward," the families said in a statement. "Above all, he failed to commit to the hostage deal that is now on the table even though Israel’s senior defense and intelligence officials have called on him to do so."

The families once again called on Netanyahu to stop delaying a deal for domestic political gains. 

The families urged Netanyahu to "get the deal done and bring our loved ones home before it is too late."

