Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Canadian wildfire reaches Jasper, firefighters battle to protect oil pipeline

By REUTERS

A wildfire reached the Canadian town of Jasper on Wednesday, one of hundreds ravaging the western provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, as firefighters battled to save key facilities such as the Trans Mountain Pipeline, authorities said.

Wildfires burning uncontrolled across the region include 433 in British Columbia and 176 in Alberta, more than a dozen of them in the area of Fort McMurray, an oil sands hub.

The pipeline, which can carry 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Edmonton to Vancouver, runs through a national park in the Canadian Rockies near the picturesque tourist town, from which about 25,000 people were forced to evacuate on Tuesday.

"Firefighters... are working to save as many structures as possible and protect critical infrastructure, including the wastewater treatment plant, communications facilities, the Trans Mountain Pipeline," Parks Canada said in a post on Facebook.

Obama plans to endorse VP Harris for president soon, NBC News reports
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 07:29 AM
Egypt raises domestic fuel prices before IMF review
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 07:13 AM
American hostage families call Netanyahu speech 'political theater'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
07/25/2024 04:22 AM
US military intercepts Russian, Chinese aircraft
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 03:45 AM
In first remarks since exiting race, Biden speaks of passing torch along
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 03:36 AM
Israel Land Authority to move under National Security Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 02:49 AM
Gaza ceasefire negotiations appear to be in closing stages
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 12:08 AM
Fox News proposes Trump, Harris debate on Sept. 17
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 11:04 PM
3 Gaza hostage family members arrested outside of Netanyahu's US Congres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 09:39 PM
IDF post in Huwara on fire - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 09:21 PM
Musk to attend Netanyahu address as guest of Israeli leader
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 08:27 PM
Netanyahu to present day-after Gaza war plan in speech to US Congress
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 08:04 PM
Miscalculation along Lebanon border may lead to war, UN official says
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 07:38 PM
Israel postpones delegation departure to Qatar for ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 06:29 PM
IDF announces two IDF soldiers wounded in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 06:10 PM