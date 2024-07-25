Israel Katz: 'Returning hostages to their families is highest moral obligation'

Foreign Minister Israel Katz emphasized the importance of returning the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas on Thursday, following the announcement the IDF successfully returned the bodies of five hostages.

Katz stated, "On this difficult morning, I wish to express my deep sorrow and offer condolences to the families of Maya Goren, Ravid [Aryeh] Katz, Oren Goldin, Sgt. Tomer Achimas and Sgt. Kiril Brodsky, may they rest in peace.

"I salute the IDF and Shin Bet fighters who, at the risk of their own lives, keep the supreme goal of returning all our hostages to Israeli soil in mind. The return of hostages to their families, both those who are alive and those who are not, is the highest moral obligation. May their memory be blessed."