Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump calls out Kamala Harris' absence from Netanyahu's speech, with Jewish focus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former US President and current Republican nominee for the 2024 US election, Donald Trump, criticized Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' absence from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Congressional address on Wednesday night.

Trump criticized Harris's absence with commentary on Jews who vote for Democrats and by stating that people should show up to support Netanyahu "regardless of if you are against the Jewish people."

IDF troops demolish terror infrastructure in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 10:20 AM
Putin meets Syria's Assad in Moscow
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 09:23 AM
IDF successfully intercepts suspicious aerial target from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 08:50 AM
Israel Katz emphasizes importance of returning hostages
By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV
07/25/2024 08:47 AM
Turkey arrests 72 people over suspected Islamic State ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 08:26 AM
Obama plans to endorse VP Harris for president soon, NBC News reports
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 07:29 AM
Firefighters battle to protect oil pipeline from wildfire in Canada
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 07:20 AM
Egypt raises domestic fuel prices before IMF review
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 07:13 AM
American hostage families call Netanyahu speech 'political theater'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
07/25/2024 04:22 AM
US military intercepts Russian, Chinese aircraft
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 03:45 AM
In first remarks since exiting race, Biden speaks of passing torch along
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 03:36 AM
Israel Land Authority to move under National Security Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 02:49 AM
Gaza ceasefire negotiations appear to be in closing stages
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 12:08 AM
Fox News proposes Trump, Harris debate on Sept. 17
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 11:04 PM
3 Gaza hostage family members arrested outside of Netanyahu's US Congres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 09:39 PM