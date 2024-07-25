Trump calls out Kamala Harris' absence from Netanyahu's speech, with Jewish focus

Former US President and current Republican nominee for the 2024 US election, Donald Trump, criticized Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' absence from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Congressional address on Wednesday night.
Trump criticized Harris's absence with commentary on Jews who vote for Democrats and by stating that people should show up to support Netanyahu "regardless of if you are against the Jewish people."
Trump: “Kamala Harris [who boycotted @netanyahu' speech] is totally against the Jewish people. And it amazes me how some Jewish people will vote for the Democrats when they are being treated so disrespectfully and badly. It's shocking. I don't get it.”pic.twitter.com/feAeoJBO6k— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 25, 2024