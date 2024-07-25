Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Death toll from Ethiopia landslides could jump to 500, UN says

By REUTERS

The death toll from landslides in Ethiopia earlier this week has risen to 257 and is expected to almost double, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday.

Heavy rains triggered a landslide burying people in the Gofa Zone of southern Ethiopia on Sunday night and a second one on Monday engulfed those engaged in rescue efforts.

"The death toll is expected to rise to up to 500 people as per information received from local authorities," UNOCHA said in a report.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia's National Disaster Risk Management Commission had put the death toll at 229.

Dagmawi Ayele, an administrator for the Gofa Zone said rescuers had so far recovered 226 bodies, which had been buried after a funeral ceremony, and were searching for 20 more.

"It is too dangerous to approach to the site," he said, adding that the rains were continuing on Thursday.

