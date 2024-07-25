Death toll rises to 13 in Falkland Islands fishing boat disaster

The death toll from the sinking of a fishing vessel off the Falkland Islands on Monday is believed to have risen to 13 people after a search for survivors was halted amid stormy weather, the boat's Norwegian owner told Reuters on Thursday.

A total of 27 crew members had been aboard the Argos Georgia, a Saint Helena-flagged vessel, of whom 14 were rescued and nine were found dead, Ervik Havfiske Holding said.

The remaining four members of the crew are still missing and were presumed dead when the Falkland Islands' government halted the search for survivors late on Wednesday, CEO Stig Ervik said.

"We're really sad for these families who have lost their fathers and husbands," Ervik said, adding that the company had contacted the next of kin of those who were feared dead.