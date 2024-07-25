Jerusalem Post
Houthi attacks on Israel to continue, won't be deterred by Israeli airstrikes, leader says

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 25, 2024 17:03

Houthi attacks on Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza will continue and not be deterred by Israeli airstrikes near Yemen's Hodeidah port, the Iran-backed group's leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.

Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets near Yemen's port of Hodeidah on Saturday, killing at least nine people and wounding 87, a day after a Houthi drone hit Israeli economic hub Tel Aviv.

"The response is inevitable," Abdulmalik al-Houthi said.

The group's attacks on Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza will continue and not be deterred by the Israeli airstrikes, he added.

"Everything that happens from the side of the Israeli enemy will be more incentive for revenge," al-Houthi said.

