70-year-old man dead, 4 wounded in accident near Gaza border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 70-year-old man was killed on Friday morning in a car accident between two vehicles on road 232 near Mefalsim, close to the Gaza border, Israeli media reported.

Following unsuccessful resuscitation attempts, MDA emergency response teams declared him deceased.

MDA also evacuated four wounded people to the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon: a 65-year-old woman in serious condition, conscious with abdominal and chest injuries, and three others in moderate condition, a 60-year-old woman with head injuries, a 71-year-old man with chest injuries and another wounded person who was evacuated by a military ambulance. 

