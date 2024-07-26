Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu complained to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the sanctions the Biden administration has been imposing in recent months on Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, two senior Israeli and American officials said on Thursday .
Netanyahu contests American sanctions on Israeli settlers in White House meeting
